Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2158 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,946,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,535,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.69. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $411.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

