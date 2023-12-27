iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (XDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of XDV traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,095. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.30 and a 52 week high of C$29.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.67.

