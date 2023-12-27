iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 22.2% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $37,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,266,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.26. 384,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,194. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $84.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

