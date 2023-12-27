iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.79. 815,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,561. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

