Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.13 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $180,481.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,404.47 or 1.00040732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010611 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00209306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00255 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $164,056.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

