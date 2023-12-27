Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $176,778.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,394.32 or 1.00002211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00214899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00255 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $164,056.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

