JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 14,492 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,001,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,741,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $358,200.00.

JFrog Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 342,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,317. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.