Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. 4,554,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.