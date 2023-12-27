JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 483.05 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.12). Approximately 87,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 270,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.50 ($6.08).

JPMorgan Japanese Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 469.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 473.86. The company has a market capitalization of £729.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 18.41.

JPMorgan Japanese Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.38%. JPMorgan Japanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,463.41%.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

