K-Bro Linen Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE KBL opened at C$32.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.1210106 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

About K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total transaction of C$510,307.50. In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

