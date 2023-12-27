KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.46 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $806,947.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,394.32 or 1.00002211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00214899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01197603 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $832,909.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

