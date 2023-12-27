Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 15,949 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE:TMST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 165,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,123. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). TimkenSteel had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

