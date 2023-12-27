Kriti Sharma Sells 5,000 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20.

Shares of TRI traded up C$2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$191.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of C$87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$151.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$195.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$176.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9514487 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.14.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

