Laqira Protocol Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $4,184.66 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

