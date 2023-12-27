LCX Price Hits $0.0732 (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One LCX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. LCX has a market cap of $56.47 million and $1.14 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LCX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.

Buying and Selling LCX

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX token operates as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. LCX, known as the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a cryptocurrency trading platform distinguished for its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance. Serving both individual and institutional investors, LCX offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing trading, custody, and asset management. A standout feature is the LCX Token, simplifying fee payments across services such as custodian solutions, crypto exchanges, and fiat-crypto-fiat transactions, enhancing user convenience. Established in 2018 by Monty C. M. Metzger, LCX is under the leadership of CEO Monty Metzger, who authored “Blockchain Banking: Shaping the Future of Money and Finance” in 2023, emphasizing their dedication to financial regulations. This combination of innovation and regulatory adherence positions LCX as a trusted platform in the crypto industry.”

