Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.18

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

