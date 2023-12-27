Liquity USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $993,685.48 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $176.27 million and $993,685.48 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 176,665,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

