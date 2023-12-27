Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LFT opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

