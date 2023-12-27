MARBLEX Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $84.09 million and $2.14 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,062,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,140,370 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,062,651 with 102,140,369.69001226 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.80257852 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,446,979.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

