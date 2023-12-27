Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total transaction of $3,983,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,486,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,235,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $3,768,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total value of $3,770,700.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $266.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,743. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.17 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.48.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

