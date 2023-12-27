Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. 224,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Maximus has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,434 shares of company stock worth $2,830,365 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after purchasing an additional 514,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,892,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,878,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

