McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

McCoy Global Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE MCB opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. McCoy Global has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of C$16.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCoy Global will post 0.2444733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

