Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells $17,045,836.70 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of META stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.83. 13,199,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,321,557. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $359.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

