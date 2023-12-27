Monero Market Cap Reaches $3.30 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $113.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.37 or 0.00411711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00174854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00622513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00052558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00197506 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,376,759 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

