Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $10.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $638.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $647.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.24.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,160 shares of company stock worth $27,162,391. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

