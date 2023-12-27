Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 243500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Monument Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$49.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 million for the quarter. Monument Mining had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Analysts forecast that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

