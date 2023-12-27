Moonriver Market Capitalization Tops $224.13 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 291% against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $25.73 or 0.00059216 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $224.13 million and $118.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,109,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,709,473 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

