Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MS. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

