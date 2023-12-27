Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 11,130 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,865. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

