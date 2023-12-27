Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,694. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

