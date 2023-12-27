Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. 578,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,997. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

