Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.5 %

MTL traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.07. 28,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,609. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3752456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.94.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

