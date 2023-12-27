Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
MTL traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.07. 28,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,609. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3752456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
