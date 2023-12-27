National Fuel Gas Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

