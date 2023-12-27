National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

National Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. National Research has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,244,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,621,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 57,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,519 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

