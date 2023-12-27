Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12,850.00

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £128.50 ($163.28) and last traded at £128.50 ($163.28), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £128.50 ($163.28).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,461.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,116.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.25.
About Nationwide Building Society
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nationwide Building Society
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.