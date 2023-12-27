Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $173.39 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $173.39 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00174531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.77 or 0.00607813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00052196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00404461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00171337 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,908,584,937 coins and its circulating supply is 43,226,156,856 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

