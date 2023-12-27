Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

