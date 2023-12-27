New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 5,569,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

