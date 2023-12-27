New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:NYMTN opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.89.
About New York Mortgage Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New York Mortgage Trust
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.