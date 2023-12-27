Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 39,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.05.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.