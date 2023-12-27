NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 171,418 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NMI Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 253,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.39.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. NMI’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NMI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

