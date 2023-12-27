Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Up 0.9%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 30,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 73,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.