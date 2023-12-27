NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NWHUF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 9,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,435. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

