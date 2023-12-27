NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

