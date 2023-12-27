Oasis Network Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $908.21 million and approximately $70.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.37 or 0.05573978 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00097378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.13255535 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $131,981,473.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.