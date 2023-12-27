Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 0.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 2,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
OCDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
