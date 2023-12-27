Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 0.1%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 2,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

OCDGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

