Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. 242,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,130. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

