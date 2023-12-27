Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. 176,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

