Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.12. The stock had a trading volume of 174,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,568. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $476.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

