Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. 3,323,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,761,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

